HASC Fall 2026 Networking Mixer & Cornhole Classic

× 1 of 5 Expand The Health and Safety Council hosts its Fall Networking Mixer & Cornhole Classic. × 2 of 5 Expand The Health and Safety Council hosts its Fall Networking Mixer & Cornhole Classic. × 3 of 5 Expand Courtney Chance with The Amlon Group and Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance catch up at the HASC Fall Networking Mixer & Cornhole Classic. × 4 of 5 Expand The Health and Safety Council hosts its Fall Networking Mixer & Cornhole Classic. × 5 of 5 Expand Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance gathers for a photo with Hailey McCoun, Betsy Watkins, Marissa Myers, Nina LeBlanc and Hunter Verm with Health and Safety Council at the Fall Networking Mixer & Cornhole Classic. Prev Next

Members of the BIC team recently attended the Health and Safety Council (HASC) Fall Networking Mixer & Cornhole Classic at the HASC Golden Triangle Occupational Health Center in Port Arthur, Texas.

The event brought together contractors, plant operators and regional industrial service providers for an evening of informal networking, tournament play and community building. Attendees had the opportunity to tour HASC’s occupational health and screening facility while connecting with industry colleagues from across the region over food, drinks and friendly competition.