1 of 4
HASC celebrates new Texas City location
Marissa Shults with HASC welcomes guests to the Texas City opening.
2 of 4
HASC celebrates new Texas City location
A successful toy drive at the HASC Texas City opening, benefiting the Marine Corps’ Toys For Tots.
Mark “Vange” Evangelista of Micro-X1 (left), and Russell Klinegardner, President and COO of the HASC.
3 of 4
HASC celebrates new Texas City location
Courtney Kitchens of HASC (left) visits with Mike Bias (center), Advanced Injury Management Coordinator at Marathon GBR and Carl Ganz (right), safety manager for Ohmstede.
4 of 4
HASC celebrates new Texas City location
Celebrating another location for HASC. From left to right: Carl Ganz, safety manager for Ohmstede, Bill Shaw, VP of employee development for Evergreen, Walt Treybig, Russell Klinegardner, President and COO of HASC and Luis Aguilar, CEO of HASC and Ron Sokul .