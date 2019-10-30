HASC 12th Golf Tournament and Annual Meeting

BIC along with AFPM Safety, Sunbelt Rentals, ExxonMobil, Kuraray and more attended the Houston Area Safety Council 12th Golf Tournament and Annual Meeting on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Timber Creek Golf Club.

× 1 of 10 Expand Luis Aguilar of Houston Area Safety Council , right, welcomes Bill Shaw, Evergreen North America, and Richard Bass, Kuraray, left. × 2 of 10 Expand The ladies of HASC welcome participants to the tournament. From left to right, Rachel Montgomery, Karen Robinson, Vanessa Marie-Flores, and Sylvia Boatright. × 3 of 10 Expand Daniel Forest and Lara Swett of AFPM Safety attend the HASC Tournament. × 4 of 10 Expand Enjoying the golf tournament, from left, Aaron Hale, Bartlett Cocke, Terry Buza, Slack & Co. Contracting, and Heath Bratton, Slack & Co. Contracting. × 5 of 10 Expand Conco Services Corporation welcomes participants to their tent, from left, Trina K. Rodriguez, Kellye Thibodeaux, Leah Baggs, and Lucas Akins. × 6 of 10 Expand Hitting the greens from, from left, Jake Foote of ExxonMobil, Dax Lackey, Wrangler, Joshua Whitehead, Munro Holdings, and Tyler Tomes, ExxonMobil. × 7 of 10 Expand Luis Hernandez and Bill Murphy of Sunbelt Rentals discuss their rental products and services with Brian Townsend and John Rosas of Walker Industrial. × 8 of 10 Expand Enjoying the golf course, from left, Todd Carson of Evergreen North America, Jim Sasser, Hunter Buildings, Chase Ortiz, Evergreen North America, and David Gotemiller of Hunter Buildings. × 9 of 10 Expand Eric Perez and Joshua Gulley of SPX Cooling Technologies at the HASC Golf Tournament. × 10 of 10 Expand Derek Russell of Hastings Equity, Toby Mares, Petromax, Braden Eddy, Hastings Equity, and Tommy Clark of Coyote Industrial Holdings, catch up at the HASC Golf Tournament. Prev Next