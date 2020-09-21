Hancock Whitney presents check to the Southeast Texas Economic Development Foundation for $1,500

Hancock Whitney presented a check to the Southeast Texas Economic Development Foundation for $1,500.

The Southeast Texas Economic Development Foundation is an economic development organization comprised of the Texas counties of Hardin, Jefferson and Orange, recognized the need to showcase the attributes of this region in a comprehensive, unified fashion.

They provide regional economic development services to ensure long term growth and development for the region of Southeast Texas, and the State of Texas, by retaining and maximizing employment while increasing community income.

SETEDF is a non-profit development company that was formed in 1984 to assist small businesses in the region with long term fixed rate financing for real estate acquisitions, construction and equipment purchases.