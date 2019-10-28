Gulf Coast Authority celebrates 50 years

The Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) celebrated its 50th anniversary protecting the waters of Texas. The organization was empowered to own and operate wastewater treatment and other waste management facilities. BIC Magazine attended the event and networked with the organization and BIC Alliance members.

Gulf Coast Authority's Keith Hardcaslte and Maria Fabiosa of Dow Chemical celebrates Gulf Coast Authority's 50th Anniversary. BIC Magazine's Becky Salinas visits with Lori Traweek of Gulf Coast Authority and the Chair of Economic Alliance Business Growth Task Force Natalie Picha at Gulf Coast Authority's 50th Anniversary reception.