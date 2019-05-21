Flexitallic updates BIC Magazine on company news

Becky Salinas (left) and Greg Miller (right) flank Flexitallic’s Louis Gonzales (center) at the Steamboat House in north Houston. Gonzales updated BIC Magazine on its new products and mentioned that the company has more than 750 distributors in 30 countries. This ensures local demand is met quickly while providing quality products and excellent customer service.

Gonzales also mentioned the upcoming ASME PVP Bolted Joint Reliability Symposium (BJRS) in early October at the Norris Conference Center in Houston and said it is an event that you can't miss.