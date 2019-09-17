F.I.R.S.T. Hosts their Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook Off

BIC visits the F.I.R.S.T. Hospitality Tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook Off.

Roy Creager- President of F.I.R.S.T. (Right) and his wife Celeste (Left) welcome their family member and Texas country music legend Roger Creager to their tent to provide the entertainment.

BIC stops by to say hello at the F.I.R.S.T. tent at the PLSR BBQ Cook Off. Shanna Camp, Maegan Creager and Mason Creager of F.I.R.S.T. with Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine.

Wes Parton of PPG (Right) visits with Sr. VP of F.I.R.S.T. Logan Reininger

Shanna Camp of F.I.R.S.T. says hello to Dion Beckner, Sr. Sales Manager at Doosan.

Triple B Services and Doosan – sponsors of the F.I.R.S.T. tent stop by to say hello. Shanna Camp - F.I.R.S.T., Dion Beckner - Doosan and Mignon Burke - Triple B Services

Roger Creager entertains the F.I.R.S.T. tent at the PLSR Cook-Off.

Mason Creager of F.I.R.S.T welcomes Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine to their Hospitality tent.

