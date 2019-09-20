Enerpac Open House 2019

Enerpac showed off its new facility, located at 1102 Hall Park in Deer Park, on Sept. 17 with an Open House .The facility opened for business in July 2019. The facility is 22,500 square feet and was launched in July. Equipment is both sold and rented and Enerpac can provide training. The facility gives Enerpac the advantage of providing speedy delivery of equipment. The four main areas of industry Enerpac addresses is flanging, bolting, bolt tensioning and machining.

This site offers $32 million in rental equipment and $1.25 million in new assets. Hydratight, a sister company, also shares some of the office space. Hydratight is an industrial service company that provides bolting, hot bolting, machining, leak sealing, hot tapping, mechanical plugging, heat treatment and valve testing. Hydratight uses the Enerpac family of tools to do its work.