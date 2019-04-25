Electric Power 2019

BIC Magazine attended the 2019 Electric Power Conference and Exhibition held at the Mirage Events Center April 24th-25th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
John Alexander with Middough, Peter Steinbrenner with NV Energy, Mario Escalara with the Imperial Irrigation District and Michael Hillary with Middough.
Adam Whitney and Jonathan Osei-Kuffour (left) and Jack Blundell (right) with Rockwool Technical Insulation speak with Johnny Howze of Georgia Power.
Dave Ladd and Danny Escalante with Sunbelt Rentals speak with Tom Smith with Birdbuffer.
Paul Fonte, Adam Quandt and Dan Gray with Conhagen spend time in their booth with Mitch Lowe with Xcel Energy.
United Rentals’ (UR) Bob Habetler and Bonnie Basanez flank Quintin Lathan with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lathan was checking out UR’s new virtual reality training simulator.
Jeff Schneider and Kevin Bateman with BrandSafway, John Manta with BMWC Contractors and Darrell Domokos with BrandSafway.
Myron Lyman with inoLECT greets Daniel Freebern with Advanced Valve Solutions.
Leslee Hallas with Chart, Landon Nealon with Clarion Events, Marla Barnes with Clarion Energy and Brian Hanel with Chart discuss the trade show season.
Greg Miller with BIC Magazine meets some of the Las Vegas locals.
Greg Miller and Tom Derrah with BIC Magazine feel the power.