2026 EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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BIC Attends Photos

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EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

Jeremy Ostergerger of BIC Alliance, Rhonda Lewis-Jenkins of Pemex, Audrey Eaton of Solvay and Jose Delapaz of OxyChem speaking at the panel at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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People talking to the team of BIC Alliance at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Chad Burke of Economic Alliance and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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The tables are filling up at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Jimmy Clem with Filter Technology LTD and Karl Gansen with Weighing Technologies at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Chad Burke with Economic Alliance, Monica Beynearts with Coastal Ice and Water, Keri McDaniel with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Melissa Wolkenhauer with IBR and John Bollum with Enterprise Products at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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JR Ragaisis and Jim Griffin with San Jacinto College at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Cassady Welch with PEMEX Deer Park and Doug Sinitiere with Turner Industries at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Oscar Ferrero with PPG, Casey Brumley with ExxonMobil, Marva Henderson with ExonnMobil, Kelly Devila with ExxonMobil and Marcus Wilkons with Barlett Cocke at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Kyle Kindle, Alyssa Guidry and Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Chad Carson and Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast.

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Leona Chua with ExxonMobil and Peter Vandenborne with ExxonMobil at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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TEADIT team at their sponsored booth at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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The HASC Team at their sponsored booth at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Mike Leal with Lodge Lumber, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Dinesh Bakshi with Brask,Inc. at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Chad Burke speaking at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Melissa Wolkenhauer speaking at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Jeremy Osterberger moderating the panel at the EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Rhonda Lewis-Jenkins speaking at EA Industry Procurement Breakfast

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