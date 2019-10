BIC attends the Dow Fall Golf Tournament at The Island Country Club and Golf Course in Plaquemine, Louisiana.

× 1 of 3 Expand Cody Meyers and Madison Mire of Repcon visit with Stephan Pierre and Steven Pierre of BASF. × 2 of 3 Expand Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC and Brett Husser of Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions enjoying the Dow Fall Golf Tournament. × 3 of 3 Expand BIC's Melissa Wolkenhauer visits with Eric Antoon of Baton Rouge Machine Works. Prev Next