Covestro is now a sponsor of the 2017 World Series Champions Houston Astros

× Expand Covestro and the Astros will ignite minds of Houston area youth in STEM fields through their collaborative partnership, including Orbit’s Science of Baseball Show for elementary schools. From left to right are Houston Astros’ Mascot Orbit; Rod Herrick, Covestro Baytown MDI-500 Venture Manager; Jennifer Walsh, Covestro Baytown Head of Communications; Reid Ryan, Astros President of Business Operations; and Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD Superintendent.

The Houston Astros and Covestro LLC announced a new partnership bringing together science and athletics, promoting the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to school children and young adults in the greater Houston area.

“The Houston Astros proudly welcome Covestro as the presenting sponsor of Orbit’s STEM School Show” said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan. “Covestro’s commitment to innovation and community education initiatives makes them the perfect fit for this particular partnership, which focuses on engaging and educating a younger audience about how science, math and technology is utilized around the ballpark.”

This five-year deal aligns the Astros and Covestro’s strong commitment in social responsibility, digitalization, STEM and diversity and inclusion. With more than 100 school shows a year, these partners will reach students across the Greater Houston Community, including Covestro’s home of Baytown.

With Baytown being Covestro’s largest manufacturing facility in North America, the partnership will also include added engagement with Goose Creek CISD and Barbers Hill ISD for the Orbit show as well as an annual STEM day hosted for high schools from those districts at Minute Maid Park.

“We are so excited to partner with a world-class organization that shares our passion for bringing science education to the next level,” said Demetri Zervoudis, Senior Vice President and Site Manager at Covestro Baytown Industrial Park. “We are looking forward to engaging our workforce with the Astros organization through STEM programs and volunteerism to build a stronger community and ignite the minds of our youth.”

Through the partnership, Covestro’s Cleaner Energy, Brighter World mobile sustainable energy exhibit will be at Astros street festivals and events to give attendees an opportunity to learn more about sustainability and the company’s commitment to a cleaner future.