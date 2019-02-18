Cooling Technology Institute Annual Conference - 2019

David Spots, left, and Michael Ellis of Midwest Cooling Tower Services meet at the CTI Conference in New Orleans.

From left, Rain for Rent’s Paul Cerise and Reese Morgan visit with Midwest Cooling Tower Services’ Michael Ellis at the CTI Conference in New Orleans.

Tower Performance of Texas’ Frank Foster, left, meets with CTI’s Virginia Manser at the CTI Conference in New Orleans.

From left, Bud Burney, Bob Ferrante and Daniel Keels of Sunbelt Rentals work the Sunbelt Rentals booth at the CTI Conference in New Orleans.

From left, Sunbelt Rentals’ Bud Burney and Resolite’s Barry Finch catch up with Denso’s Steve Baker in the Denso booth at the CTI Conference in New Orleans.

