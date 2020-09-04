CONCO Services presents state-of-the-art heat exchanger cleaning services

CONCO Services hosted a live demo presentation of their state-of-the-art heat exchanger cleaning services and customer appreciation lunch on September 2 at their La Porte, TX facility.
1 of 5
CONCO Services’ live demo presentation was a chance for clients and other industry people to learn more about the company and its innovative capabilities. From left, Ed “EJ” Saxon, Jr. with CONCO Services welcomes Richard Gore with Arkema.
2 of 5
Willis Shook leads the demonstration of CONCO Services’ specialized shell and tube heat exchanger cleaning and testing services.
3 of 5
Clients and other industry people learn more about CONCO Services and its specialized cleaning capabilities.
4 of 5
From left, Daniel Russo with CONCO Services gives Danny Garcia with BAYSTAR a tour of their facility.
5 of 5
CONCO Services demos their tube heat exchanger cleaning services.