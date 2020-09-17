Karl Schmidt who is Vice President, Supply & Marketing at CITGO, left, and Carlos Jorda, President and CEO, CITGO receive the American Waterways Operators' Tankering & Barge Operations inaugural safety award presented to CITGO Petroleum Corporation's Lake Charles, La. Marine Department and facility.

The Department received the award in recognition of its industry-leading commitment to workplace safety, demonstrated by its requirement that the dock operator be present while someone is transiting the gangway from the facility to a vessel. This practice ensures the safety of the individual utilizing the gangway through close visual observation.

Other representatives on hand for the virtual presentation included, Jennifer Carpenter, President & CEO, American Waterways Operators; Matt Lagarde, Assistant Vice President, Ingram Barge Company and Chairperson, AWO Interregion Safety Committee; and Jim Fletcher, Owner/President, Team Services, LLC and Chairperson, AWO Tankering & Barge Operations Subcommittee.

The video of the award presentation can be found here.