BIC attends: Cherry Companies' 10th Annual Customer Appreciation event

The Cherry team welcomes their clients. Pictured from left to right: David Casas, Industrial Demolition division, Zach Stark, Industrial Demolition division manager, and Mark DeWitt, VP of the Industrial Demolition division.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC and Joe Rizzo, VP of Cherry Companies, stop for a selfie!

Joe Rizzo, VP of Business Development for the Cherry Companies (left), enjoys giving away 21 rifles to Cherry’s clients provided by BJ Bailey of Bailey’s House Guns (Right).

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance visits with the VP Cherry Companies' Portable Crushing division, Wesley Guidry.

Ivan Sec, VP or Cherry Companies, and Mary Sparks, Crushing division of Cherry Companies, enjoy the evening.

Paul Rios, Portable Crushing division of Cherry Companies (Left), and Blake Gratkowski, Industrial Demolition division of Cherry Companies, help with the raffle prizes.

Manny Merino (Left) and Tino Aguilera (Right) of Cherry Companies present all of the give-a-ways for the Cherry 10th Annual Customer Appreciation Event.

Cherry Companies provided a sumptuous buffet during their customer appreciation event and the Crown Plaza - NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Leonard Cherry, president of Cherry Companies, introduces his executive team.

Leonard Cherry visits with Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Cherry Companies' 10th Annual Customer Appreciation Event.

