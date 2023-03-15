1 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
Rex Lee of PODTV and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect during CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
2 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
From left to right: Sandeep Sayal of S&P Global, Justin Jackson of Wood, Ghanim N. Al-Otaibi of Kuwait National Petroleum Company, and Bryan Glover of Honeywell UOP discuss expanding fuels and petrochemicals production in uncertain demand during CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
3 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
Sandeep Sayal of S&P Global, left, and Justin Jackson of Wood, right, discuss expanding fuels and petrochemicals production in uncertain demand during CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
4 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
From left to right: Sandeep Sayal of S&P Global, Justin Jackson of Wood, Ghanim N. Al-Otaibi of Kuwait National Petroleum Company, and Bryan Glover of Honeywell UOP serve as panelists during CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
5 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
Daniel Yergin of S&P Global, left, and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods of ExxonMobil, right, discuss ExxonMobil’s traditional and low carbon investments at CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
6 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
From left to right: Daniel Yergin of S&P Global, Anders Opedal of Equinor, and Claudio Descalzi of ENI review Europe’s energy future at CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
7 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
From left to right: Daniel Yergin of S&P Global, Vicki Hollub of Oxy, and Adam Selipsky of Amazon Web Services discuss technologies for sustainability in the energy sector at CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
8 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
From left to right: Daniel Yergin of S&P Global, Jack Fusco of Cheniere Energy, and Greg Ebel of Enbridge discuss the future of natural gas at CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
9 of 11
CERAWeek 2023
Carlos Pascual of S&P Global introduces, from left to right, panelists: Ditte Juul Jorgensen of the European Commission, Graham Stuart MP of the Government of the United Kingdom, Frederick Kempe of the Atlantic Council, and Görge Kukies the German Chancellery discuss energy and Europe’s future security at CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
10 of 11
Jeremy Osterberger, right, of BIC Alliance catches up with Rick Perry, left, 14th U.S. Secretary of Energy and 47th Governor of Texas at CERAWeek 2023 by S&P Global in Houston, Texas.
11 of 11
Mark Eramo, left, of S&P Global hosts a panel on the challenges and opportunity for downstream refining and chemicals with panelists (left to right) Nadia Al-Hajji of Petrochemical Industries Company, Jim Fitterling of Dow, and Ken Lane of LyondellBasell.