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Celanese Foundation Giving Campaign Golf Tournament
Taylor Bergeron with Celanese and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gather for a photo together before the Celanese Foundation Giving Campaign Golf Tournament.
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Clint Jackson with Turner Industries, Pedro Tovar with Alkegen, Emy Garcia, Gabriel Vela and Raul Solache with Turner Industries network at the Celanese Foundation Giving Campaign Golf Tournament.
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Shadrach Stephens with Celanese and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spend time together at the Celanese Foundation Giving Campaign Golf Tournament.
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Eric Johnson with Celanese and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance enjoy their time at the Celanese Foundation Giving Campaign Golf Tournament.
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Gabriel Garcia with Celanese, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Michael Bland with Celanese catch up at the Celanese Foundation Giving Campaign Golf Tournament.