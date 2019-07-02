Brunel Industry Services hosts their grand opening of their Pasadena Shop

Brunel’s new warehouse/fabrication facility.

Domony Mclintock, EHS Supervisor at Hess Corp is welcomed by Brunel Industry Services' Director of Logistics Bryan Ray and President Raymond Garrett.

Brunel Industry Services' Doug Kitchen and Stephen Horton (second from right) visit with event sponsors from Turtle & Hughes' VP Steve Reinhart and Adrian Nutley.

Deep South Crane and H&E Equipment Services enjoy tasty BBQ at the Brunel Industry Services’ Grand Opening.

Tom Derrah with BIC Magazine visits with Certified Crane & Rigging's Kevin Short, Mark McMahan, Paul Watson and President of Brunel Industry Services Raymond Garrett.

Brunel welcomes guest to their grand opening of their facility in Pasadena, TX.

Brunel Industry Services welcomes guest to their Grand Opening of their Pasadena facility.

Brunel Industry Services' Euclin Hill, Alex Reyes, and Billy Chandler give Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine a tour of their new corporate office and shop in Pasadena, TX.

Brunel gives away door prizes.

Sponsor booths.

Visitors check out the new warehouse /fabrication facility.

Brunel Industry Services Management team gets ready for the ribbon cutting.

Raymond Garrett cuts the ribbon for the new Pasadena facility.

Brunel Industry Services partners with Pasadena Independent School District, Career & Technical High School to give out two scholarships to 2 deserving recipients.

