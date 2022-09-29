1 of 6
BreakBulk Americas 2022
Perri Prevost greets Liebherr Maritime Division at BreakBulk Americas 2022. Pictured from left to right: Jakob Mueller, Andreas Ritschel, Perri Prevost, and Jonathan Luikens.
2 of 6
BreakBulk Americas 2022
Perri Prevost visits with the Bengal Crane, Logistics, and Transportation team at BreakBulk Americas 2022. Pictured from left to right: Eric Smith, Chase Coupel, Joe Morgan, Ashley Baham, Torey Tubre, and Perri Prevost.
3 of 6
BreakBulk Americas 2022
Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance visits with the Elite Material Handling team at BreakBulk Americas 2022. Pictured from left to right: Elena Aaron, Pedro Aponte, Steve Evans, Perri Prevost, and Adam Rodgers.
4 of 6
BreakBulk Americas 2022
Perri Prevost visits with Clay Eubanks in the Deep South Crane booth at BreakBulk Americas 2022.
5 of 6
BreakBulk Americas 2022
The Elite Material Handling group exhibits at BreakBulk Americas 2022. Pictured from left to right: Elena Aaron, Pedro Aponte, Steve Evans, Jaycie Roberts, and Adam Rodgers.
6 of 6
BreakBulk Americas 2022
Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance and Blake Myers of Sunbelt Rentals showcase Sunbelt’s recent ad feature and editorial in BIC Magazine announcing the acquisition of Mahaffey Fabric Structures.