BrandSafway hosts 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

× 1 of 5 Expand BrandSafway welcomes BIC Alliance to its 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO). From left, Brian Judkins, Dave Witsken, Todd Bonvillian with BrandSafway, and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance. × 2 of 5 Expand From left: Robert Klouse, Kelly Davila with BrandSafway and MGySgt Rudy H. Perez III with Combat Marine Outdoors welcome players to BrandSafway’s 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. × 3 of 5 Expand Allredi welcomes BIC Alliance and Industrial Specialist to their tent at the BrandSafway’s 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. From left, Clifford Forrester with Industrial Specialist, Jason Nail with Allredi, and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance. × 4 of 5 Expand Pictured from left, Christopher Ripley with Industrial Specialist visits with Chase Ortiz with Evergreen Industrial Services at BrandSafway’s 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. × 5 of 5 Expand BrandSafway presents Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) with a $68,000 check. Vietnam Veterans of America member, Rosendo Lopez was honored for his service. From left, Dave Witsken with BrandSafway, Vietnam Veterans of America member, Rosendo Lopez, Gunnery Sergeant Jose Garcia with Combat Marine Outdoors, and Austin Stonestreet with BrandSafway. Prev Next

BrandSafway hosts its 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) organization at the Battleground Golf Course on Friday, November 20.

CMO is dedicated to aiding the rehabilitation of Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Navy Corpsmen recovering from traumatic injuries sustained in combat. Through the phenomenal efforts of this organization, wounded servicemen are provided with opportunities to go on outdoor adventures away from the confines of the hospital.