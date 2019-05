Kemah’s Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony is a celebration of the local shrimping culture and a blessing for a safe and bountiful season. The theme for this year's tradition, a legacy continued by the Clear Lake Elks Lodge, is “Celebrating the American Dream”.

Mr. Earl Heard, founder of BIC Alliance, Bodi Heard and Casey Lott, took part in this year's festivities, held April 28 in Kemah, Texas.