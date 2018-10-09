BIC attends WEFTEC, the Water Quality Event

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance attended the The Water Environment Federation (WEF) is the not-for-profit organization that forms WEFTEC event in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event offers water quality professionals the best in water quality education and training.

Crysta Abell of Five Star Products catches up in the booth with John Petrous of Andritz. Miquel Williams of Proco Products shares show successes with Kathy Smith of American Water Works Association. Larry Medina of Dräger reviews Dräger's gas detection line with Trail Smith and Dave Breitenstein of City of Eugene Public Works. Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance speaks with Kebin Friel of Sunbelt Rentals about Sunbelt's growing business in the Southeast.