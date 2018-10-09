BIC attends WEFTEC, the Water Quality Event

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance attended the The Water Environment Federation (WEF) is the not-for-profit organization that forms WEFTEC event in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event offers water quality professionals the best in water quality education and training. 

×

1 of 4

IMG_0977 v2.jpg

Crysta Abell of Five Star Products catches up in the booth with John Petrous of Andritz.

×

2 of 4

IMG_0973 v2.jpg

Miquel Williams of Proco Products shares show successes with Kathy Smith of American Water Works Association.

×

3 of 4

IMG_0971 v2.jpg

Larry Medina of Dräger reviews Dräger’s gas detection line with Trail Smith and Dave Breitenstein of City of Eugene Public Works.

×

4 of 4

IMG_0966 v2.jpg

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance speaks with Kebin Friel of Sunbelt Rentals about Sunbelt’s growing business in the Southeast.

Tags

Featured White Papers