BIC Magazine welcomes its newest client – Worley

× Expand Jeremy Osterberger, Edwin Brink, Greg Miller

Worley Vice President Edwin Brink, who is part of the company’s field services leadership team, is flanked by BIC Alliance's Vice President Jeremy Osterberger (left) and BIC Alliance's Account Executive Greg Miller.

The three had lunch on the Kemah Board Walk to catch up and celebrate the company becoming a BIC Alliance member. Brink said Worley is making several moves to increase its presence not only in Houston but on a global scale as Worley uses an enterprise management system that can deliver efficient projects that benefits the customer in driving down costs and removes unproductive processes.

Worley has saved more than $3 billion worth of bankable benefit to its customers over the past 10 years. Look for Brink and Osterberger at the ABC fishing tournament in San Leon on Sept. 18 as they will be on the same team.