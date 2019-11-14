BIC visits with Industrial Scientific

Industrial Scientific Corporation’s corporate communications specialist Jackie Cappucci (l) and senior manager, global marketing Julie Prex meet with Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance at their Pittsburgh, PA headquarters with updates on ISC’s flexible gas detection and real-time monitoring solutions.

× Expand Picasa Industrial Scientific Corporation’s corporate communications specialist Jackie Cappucci (l) and senior manager, global marketing Julie Prex meet with Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance at their Pittsburgh, PA headquarters with updates on ISC’s flexible gas detection and real-time monitoring solutions.