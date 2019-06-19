BIC visits Industrial Rescue's fire school

× 1 of 4 Expand Fire chiefs Klark Spenser of Suez in Beaumont, Scott Young of Motiva, David Owens of Industrial Rescue and Donavan Waguespack of BASF in Geismar, Louisiana, led their crews at the Industrial Rescue Fire Training Field in Beaumont, Texas recently. × 2 of 4 Expand Firefighters from BASF and Westlake take aim during a controlled burn at the Emergency Response Team training at the Industrial Rescue Fire Training Field in Beaumont, Texas. × 3 of 4 Expand Bob Glem of U.S. Fire Pump explains the strategy behind the putting out a fire at a storage tank. × 4 of 4 Expand Attendees at the Industrial Rescue Training secure a mannequin to a gurney before practicing a high-angle rescue. Prev Next

Firefighters and fire chiefs from Texas and Louisiana attended the Emergency Response Training at the Industrial Rescue Fire Training Field in Beaumont, Texas.

Firefighters experienced classroom instruction and full-gear controlled situations. Participants included municipalities from Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Port Neches, Nederland, Groves, Westlake and Refugio. Companies like Suez, BASF and Motiva had people there as well.