×

From left to right, Jay Spencer of Mustang Cat, Rick Hadley of Chevron, Mike Arcediano of EcoRobotics, Gary Methvin of Mustang Cat, Tom Quake of Gulf Coast Boiler, Jacob Rivers of Kelley Construction, Ethan Sonnier of Coastal Industrial Services and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance bird hunt at Scendero Outfitters in Winnie, Tx.