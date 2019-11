BIC visits Conco Services

Conco Services’ president, international markets, George Saxon, Jr. and marketing manager Patrick Lane welcome Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance to their Pittsburgh, PA headquarters to discuss Conco’s continued success in providing heat exchanger cleaning services to the energy industry.

