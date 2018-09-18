BIC attends: Thermoseal's Open House

1 of 5
Greg Miller with BIC Alliance, Thermoseal Houston general manager Deon van der Walt, Thermoseal marketing manager Jackie Riley and Thermoseal CEO Scott Peters. Riley and Peters were visiting from Thermoseal headquarters, which is located in Sidney, OH.
Pat Moody with Klinger (left) and his wife, Allie Moody, share a laugh with Houston general manager Deon van der Walt of Thermoseal and Thermoseal CEO Scott Peters (far right).
The Thermoseal crew huddle around CEO Scott Peters to cut the ribbon on the new facility located at 3803 S. Sam Houston Parkway, W in Houston.
Brian Pourchot with SGL Carbon visits with Jose Garza and Jeremy Rivas with BASF.
Jeff Harwood, managing director with Flange Guards, shares a laugh with Nathan Rees of Texas Leaguer Brewing and Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance.