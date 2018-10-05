BIC Alliance hosted its Inaugural Appreciation Fish Fry event

Hundreds of BIC Alliance members, sponsors, and friends networked at BIC Alliance's Inaugural Appreciation Fish Fry event Thursday, October 4, 2018. The event was held at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion in La Porte, Texas and BIC Alliance served fried fish, hush puppies, coleslaw and potato salad to all attendees. Sponsor Continental Fabricators served its signature drink "The Continental" to every patron while Sponsor ALSCO served cigars from El Cubano Cigars. 

Jeremy Osterberger, Earl Heard and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine thank each of its sponsors for a wonder evening at BIC's Fish Fry event. The sponsors include ALSO, AmeriTek, APTIM, Continental Fabricators, Inc., Dräger, Hancock Whitney, International Cooling Tower, Lamont Brands, Inc., Leak Sealers, Lifting Gear Higher, PV Rentals, Rain for Rent, Ritter Forest Products, Sunbelt Rentals and TNT Crane and Rigging.

BIC Magazine poses for a picture at BIC's inaugural fish fry event.

The BIC crew posed for a celebratory picture at the end of the evening of the fish fry event in La Porte, Texas.

A snap chat filter was created for BIC's Fish Fry event!

Linda Salinas of Texmark, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine and Margaret Martin of INEOS network at BIC's Fish Fry event.

Peter Frost and Dylan Krieger of BIC Magazine join the Houston office at BIC's inaugural fish fry event.

Claudia Moscoso and Robin Dupre of BIC Magazine visit with Johnny Galan and Steve Reyes of Chevron Phillips.

Manny Lopez with El Cubano Cigars hands out cigars to attendees at BIC's Fish Fry event.

Mike Olney, Chemona visits with Michael LeBlanc and Darren Broadus, AOSS at BIC's Fish Fry event.

Ryan Burton of Dräger visits with Claudia Moscoso of BIC Magazine.

Roger Knight of the Stewart Co. and Brett Knight Phillip 66 attend the BIC Oktoberfest Fish Fry event.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine (Right) welcomes Greg Whitaker of BHI Energy.

Earl Heard, owner of BIC Alliance (Right) interviewed Henk de Zwart of FLO-BIN Rentals for the upcoming “Power of Networking” project at the BIC Oktoberfest Fish Fry event.

Anna Lee with McKinney Capital Management and husband David Lee of Shell Oil Company enjoy networking at the BIC Fish Fry event.

President of BIC Alliance Thomas Brinsko (right) visits with client Doug Shaffer of Liquid Capital.

Russel Turner of Austin Industries (Left) visits with Amy Rouse and Brandon Joslin of Turner Industries.

Jhon Cuthbertson and Mark Peters of BIC Magazine talk with client Karl Lebeouf of Louisiana Chemical Dismantling Co. Inc. at the BIC Oktoberfest Fish Fry.

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine visits with a Fish Fry sponsor: Keith Adams of Rain for Rent

Manuel Delacruz with Cross Country Infrastructure Services and Greg Miller with BIC Magazine.

Kathy Dockery, Noel Gibbings and Chris Barberi of Flexicore and Greg Miller with BIC Magazine.

Ryan Potter with Alsco, Manny Lopez with El Cubano Cigars, Kevin Seay and Richard Robertson with Alsco

Kenneth Wilcox of ISTC, Jake Griffin of Wyatt Field Service Co., and Greg Griffin of Brock.

From left: Reyna Rios and Jesus Gonzales of Jegon, Ismael Lopez-Lara of LyondellBasell and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine network at the inaugural fish fry event.

BIC Magazine close the evening of its inaugural Fish Fry event in La Porte, Texas.

John Zapalac, IVS Investment Banking, and Earl Heard, founder, BIC Alliance mingle at BIC's Fish Fry event.

