BIC Magazine visits with industry leaders at ILTA 2019

1 of 23
Rick Rios and Angelle Adams of Brown & Root welcome Randy Privett of Stolthaven Terminals to their booth at ILTA.
2 of 23
Daniel Acosta of Valero and Merritt Ward of Evergreen North America’s GEM Mobile Treatment Services discuss opportunities at ILTA.
3 of 23
Steven Munson of Heatec explains their services to Roop Bansi and Brad Kifer of Marathon Petroleum.
4 of 23
Chris Barley, Michael Skelley, Jerrod Darnold, and Casey Eaton of ATEC Steel chat with Nick Lowry and Justin Dubois of Magellan Midstream Partners at ILTA.
5 of 23
Jason Nevills of USES, Becky Salinas of BIC Alliance, Leanne Trainer and Michelle Archer of USES discuss ILTA at their booth.
6 of 23
Joe Rizzo, Drew Svec and David Casas of Cherry Demolition welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to their booth.
7 of 23
Tyler Willis of Union Processing Systems learns about Vecta Environmental Services from Randall Jeffrey and Karl Lassberg.
8 of 23
Sam Navarro and Kelli Donavon of Apache Industrial stop by the BIC booth to chat with Mark Evangelista and Tom Derrah.
9 of 23
The Mesa ETP team in their new booth at the show.
10 of 23
Chad Garcia and Mark Hodge catch up with Mark Evangelista in the BIC booth.
11 of 23
David Casas of Cherry Demolition discusses upcoming shows with Tom Derrah of BIC.
12 of 23
Joel Herrington of Martin Midstream Partners visits with Thomas Keadle of Denso North America at ILTA.
13 of 23
Mark "Vange" Evangelista is greeted by John Casey at the booth for Apex Piping Systems.
14 of 23
Richard Howard of Conhagen talks with Mark "Vange" Evangelista.
15 of 23
Andres Ocando with NuStar Energy visits with Carl Bracken, Larry Speaks and Jimmy Wolford in the Mass Technology Corporation booth.
16 of 23
Andy Wolfinger with Tank Connection (left) catches up with Becky Salinas with BIC Alliance and James Combs with Tarsco, a TF Warren Company.
17 of 23
Justin DuBois with Magellan Midstream Partners chats with Brian Battle and Steve Ubernosky with Dehumidification Technologies.
18 of 23
Enjoying the festivities at the ILTA mixer at the Marriott Marquis are Mark Hodge with Performance Contracting, Becky Salinas with BIC Alliance, Stephen Hailey with Intrepid Industries, Connie Thompson with Aggregate Technologies and Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance.
19 of 23
Greg Miller with BIC Alliance had a chance to meet Kathryn Clay, president of the International Liquid Terminals Association at the mixer at the Marriott Marquis.
20 of 23
Michael Abner with Zeeco and Lynne Cole with Kinder Morgan Energy Partners.
21 of 23
Greg Miller with BIC Alliance and John Stevenson with Carboline Company.
22 of 23
Team Dräger’s Larry Medina, Tiffany Misleh, Theresa Salzillo and Ronak Patel flank visit with Everett Kirk IV of International Tank Service (center) in the Dräger booth.
23 of 23
Greg Miller with BIC Alliance catches up with Amanda Vega and Chris Cesario with DeBusk.