BIC Magazine attends AFPM 2019

Thomas Brinsko, far left, President, BIC Magazine, Fritz Kin, Conference Chairperson, CHMM Director of Safety, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Jim Stump, Senior VP of Refining at HollyFrontier Corporation and Randy Patton, VP of Safety of HollyFrontier Corp, enjoy the conference.

Fritz Kin, left, Conference Chairperson and Brad Clark, CEO of HydrochemPSC, discuss current industry topics.

Matt Hixson, left, Mahaffey Fabric and Morgan Walker, Phillips 66, catch up on current projects.

Kathy Boyer, far left, HollyFrontier Corp., Brady Quarles, DISA Global, Donnie Martinez, DISA Global, Mark Shemaria, Holly Energy Partners and Douglas Niemtschk, HollyFrontier Corp., all gather for a quick photo during the conference.

Thomas Brinsko, left, of BIC Magazine, visits with Margaret Gilbert of Tang & Company.

Brad Mowery, left, CITGO Petroleum Corp. and Clay Efferson, Hunter Buildings, share a laugh during the conference.

Russell Klinegardner far left, COO, of HASC, Sam Windom, Safety Supervisor, Marathon Petroleum, Scott Willis, HSE Manager, Phillips 66, Rick Pitman, Senior VP of HSE, HydrochemPSC, Steve Trickel, VP of Safety, Zachry Group and Bill Shaw, VP of HSSE, Evergreen North America conduct a panel discussion on industry events.

Jason Godrey, far left, Dräger, Inc., Alicia Frazier, Marathon Petroleum, Aaron Huber, Dräger, Inc. and Alicia Mire, Marathon Petroleum review new products during the conference.

Marty Hayden, left, Tyndale Company and Jon Holmgren, Flint Hills Resources, discuss fashion during the conference.

BIC Magazine attended the AFPM Conference in Grapevine, TX. The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers emphasizes American manufacturing and jobs, proven and reliable products for everyday life, economic and national security, and a commitment to serve our nation and the American people.

