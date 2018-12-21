BIC hosts its annual Christmas Open House

BIC Alliance hosted its annual Christmas Open House to thank its members for another wonderful year. 

From left to right: John Zapalac with IVS Banking; Earl Heard, founder of BIC Alliance; Mark Bailey with Edward Jones; and Vance Pool with Austin White Lime Company.

From left to right: Scott Storey with Zachry; Mark Hodge with PCI; Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance.

From left to right, back row first: Jim Taylor with AMECO; John Madonne with AMECO; Randy La Faive with AMECO; Kelli McClung with AMECO.

From left to right: Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance; Aaron Hale with Bartlett Cocke; and Alan Wolkenhauer with ATPAC.

From left to right: Terrie Taylor and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance; Michele Baugher with Ion Science; Terry Deeds with Ion Science; Blake Piritz with Ion Science.; and Zach Sandell with Ion Science mingle at BIC Alliance's Christmas Open House. Ion Science brought a box filled with toys that were donated to Galveston Urban Ministries.

From left to right: Greg Miller with BIC Alliance; Beth Culver with Clean Coast Supply; Trevor West with Concept Controls; and Robert Lindley with Portagas visit at BIC Alliance's Christmas Open House 2018.

BIC Alliance welcomes GES and Dark Knight Motors to its Christmas Open House 2018. From left to right: Sam Puente with BIC Recruiting; Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance; Amanda Hopkins with General Equipment and Supply (GES); and Nick Varuso with Dark Knight Motors.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance visits client Theresa Martinez of Jegon Industrial Services, Inc.

From left to right: Zach Sandell with Ion Science Inc.; Terrie Taylor with BIC Alliance; Terry Deeds with Ion Science USA; Blake Piritz with Ion Science Inc.; and Michele Baugher with Ion Science

From left to right: Rebecca Salinas with BIC Alliance; Ron DiGenova with Boccard Piping Fabricators, Inc.; and Bill Mahlman with Boccard Piping Fabricators, Inc.

Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance visits with client Fishbone Safety Solutions and Bay Group Media. From left to right: Thomas Brinsko; Rilene Burgess with Fishbone; Billy Cain with Fishbone; and Rick Clapp with Bay Group Media.

