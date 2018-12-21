BIC hosts its annual Christmas Open House

BIC Alliance hosted its annual Christmas Open House to thank its members for another wonderful year.
1 of 11
From left to right: John Zapalac with IVS Banking; Earl Heard, founder of BIC Alliance; Mark Bailey with Edward Jones; and Vance Pool with Austin White Lime Company.
2 of 11
From left to right: Scott Storey with Zachry; Mark Hodge with PCI; Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance.
3 of 11
From left to right, back row first: Jim Taylor with AMECO; John Madonne with AMECO; Randy La Faive with AMECO; Kelli McClung with AMECO.
4 of 11
From left to right: Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance; Aaron Hale with Bartlett Cocke; and Alan Wolkenhauer with ATPAC.
5 of 11
From left to right: Terrie Taylor and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance; Michele Baugher with Ion Science; Terry Deeds with Ion Science; Blake Piritz with Ion Science.; and Zach Sandell with Ion Science mingle at BIC Alliance's Christmas Open House. Ion Science brought a box filled with toys that were donated to Galveston Urban Ministries.
6 of 11
From left to right: Greg Miller with BIC Alliance; Beth Culver with Clean Coast Supply; Trevor West with Concept Controls; and Robert Lindley with Portagas visit at BIC Alliance's Christmas Open House 2018.
7 of 11
BIC Alliance welcomes GES and Dark Knight Motors to its Christmas Open House 2018. From left to right: Sam Puente with BIC Recruiting; Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance; Amanda Hopkins with General Equipment and Supply (GES); and Nick Varuso with Dark Knight Motors.
8 of 11
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance visits client Theresa Martinez of Jegon Industrial Services, Inc.
9 of 11
From left to right: Zach Sandell with Ion Science Inc.; Terrie Taylor with BIC Alliance; Terry Deeds with Ion Science USA; Blake Piritz with Ion Science Inc.; and Michele Baugher with Ion Science
10 of 11
From left to right: Rebecca Salinas with BIC Alliance; Ron DiGenova with Boccard Piping Fabricators, Inc.; and Bill Mahlman with Boccard Piping Fabricators, Inc.
11 of 11
Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance visits with client Fishbone Safety Solutions and Bay Group Media. From left to right: Thomas Brinsko; Rilene Burgess with Fishbone; Billy Cain with Fishbone; and Rick Clapp with Bay Group Media.