BIC distributes the October issue and the new edition of "It's What We Do Together That Counts"

BIC distributes it's October issue of BIC Magazine and the newest edition of "It's What We Do Together That Counts" to Horizon Environmental, PROGNOST and Bayside Industrial.
1 of 3
Horizon Environmental’s Craig Kelsay shows off BIC founder and CEO Earl Heard’s updated book “It’s What We Do Together That Counts” as Rob Parham displays the back cover of the October issue of BIC with Horizon Environmental on the back cover.
2 of 3
PROGNOST’s Brad Francis holds the October issue of BIC as Skip Morrison features his company’s ad while Bryan Benson displays a copy of book “It’s What We Do Together That Counts” published by BIC Media Solutions.
3 of 3
Stacy Martin, Lester Knupple and Jeremy Saulsberry of Bayside Industrial respectively show off the October’s BIC Magazine, the second edition of “It’s What We Do Together That Counts” by Earl Heard and their company ad.