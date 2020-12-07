BIC Alliance host its Christmas Open House 2020

BIC Alliance welcomes its new client Tray-Tec to the Christmas Open House. From left to right is Arturo DeLeon, Andres Lara Jr., Tray- Tec; Laurie Tangedahl, BIC Magazine; and Jose Alas, Tray- Tec.

Chris Marshall, NA Turnaround Procurement Manager, LyondellBasell, and Becky Salinas, mingled at BIC Alliance's 2020 Christmas Open House.

BIC Alliance presents toy drive to Galveston Urban Ministries's Executive Director, Josh Dorrell. More than 100 toys were collected at BIC Alliance's 2020 Christmas Open House.

Becky Salians of BIC Alliance with Keith Adams from Bluewater Energy.

