BIC attends the Louisiana Governor's Safety & Health Conference

BIC attends Louisiana's Governor's Safety & Health Conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
×
1 of 2
From the left: Dan Ducote of Enginuity Global visits with Jereme Greenlee and Keith Templet of ExxonMobil in the Enginuity Global booth at the Louisiana Governor's Safety & Health Conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
×
2 of 2
From the left: Oluwatoyin Rotibi of ExxonMobil, Jeff Chisolm and Chris Garrels of SuperiorGlove visits with Lauren Johnson and Kyle Burns of ExxonMobil in the SuperiorGlove booth at the Louisiana Governor's Safety & Health Conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.