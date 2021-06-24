BIC Attends Women's leadership luncheon at Sylvan Beach

Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Magazine (right) visits with luncheon’s keynote speaker MaryJane Mudd, Executive Director of ECHMA

Laurie Tangedahl and Nona Smith with BIC Magazine (standing) network with the Valero team at the EA Women’s Leadership Luncheon.

Leslie Ordonez with BIC Magazine (left) says hello to Marina Moncada (center) and Katie Higgins (right) of Mansfield Marketing

Toni Rosario (Right) – BIC Recruiting and Laurie Tangedahl (Left) BIC Magazine meet Selina Valdez with Community Relations at Harris County Precinct 2

Jill Hill of Turner Industries (left ) and Carla Thompson (Right) of Turner Industries and Leslie Ordonez –BIC Magazine (center) enjoy the networking luncheon.

Toni Rosario- BIC Recruiting (Right) catches up with LaTonya Ross with Meador Staffing at the EA Women’s Leadership luncheon.

