BIC Attends the TCC board retreat

Networking at the TCC board retreat in San Antonio Texas are InCite Logix’s John Josser, Sean Wilson of Nisoft, Perry Ruthven of priority power and Bob Bradshaw of INEOS.
Networking at the Texas chemical council annual board retreat are Aaron Huber of Draeger, Stephanie Pizzoferrato and ‘Rod Herrick of Covestro and BIC’s Thomas Brinsko. Draeger was a sponsor and underwriter of the event.
Thomas Brinsko, left, and TCC President Hector Rivero, right, thank IHS Market vice president global olefins, Steve Lewandowski, for presenting the keynote address at the TCC annual board retreat.Lewandowski discussed global drivers for the petrochemical markets and the very positive outlook for the state of Texas in particular.Draeger was a sponsor and underwriter of the event.
Visiting at the TCC annual board retreat in San Antonio are Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede industrial services; Chemour’s Mark Reyes, Mike VanDerSnick and Ashley Slania Sonya of LyondellBasell and Repcon's Kevin Gary.