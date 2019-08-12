BIC attended the BIC Attends the SMRP Houston Chapter’s 13th Annual Maintenance & Reliability Symposium in Galveston, Texas.
Melissa Wolkenhauer - BIC Alliance, George Perrett - Industrial Safety and Clint Akin - BIC Media Solutions are ready for attendees at SMRP MaRS
Greg Whitaker - BHI Energy, James Robinson and Robert Lasser - Woven Metal Products sharing success of the SMRP Show
BIC welcomes a new BIC Alliance member to their booth. Melissa Wolkenhauer - BIC Alliance, John Derrick - Total Boiler & Mechanical and Tom Derrah - BIC Alliance
PROGNOST Systems welcomes Alex of Trinity to their booth. Alex Jaradat- Trinity Industries Inc. and Bryan Benson- PROGNOST Systems Inc.
Mark Hodge - Performance Contracting Inc is welcomed to the BIC booth by Toni Rosario - BIC Recruiting and Tom Derrah - BIC Alliance
John explains all of Brown & Roots services to Puria & Seyed. Puria Razi - Oxy Vinyls, Seyed Razinobakht - Maintenance Engineer and John Harkrider - Brown & Root
Sheana learns about Hunter’s blast resistant buildings at SMRP. Cory Mendiola and Stephanie Wilder - Hunter Buildings, Sheana Hamill - Puffer-Sweiven
Turner Industries educates Insurcol of their variety of offerings to the industry. Alvaro Julian Gonzalez - Insurcol Ltda. Columbia, Brandon Joslin and Amy Rouse - Turner Industries, Jesus Rueda - Insurcol Ltda. Columbia
Julie Martin stops by the BIC booth to see Tom Derrah
Buddy Tucker and Mark Biar - Ohmstede Industrial Services, Hector Rivero - Texas Chemical Council, Jeremy Osterberger - BIC Alliance, and Dwayne Boudreaux - Ref-Chem discussing the success of the MaRS show at Ohmstede Industrial Services booth.
Blake Howle of Lubrizol discusses Tower Force’s services with Whitney Strickland.
Crystal Cero of Hunter Building meets with Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance at SMRP.
Shawn Johnson and Carlos Durant of UE Systems welcome Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance to their booth at SMRP.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, right, moderates the Operations & Maintenance track at the SMRP Houston Chapter’s 13th Annual Maintenance and Reliability Symposium, Heinz Block, left, presents “What training the best reliability managers select for top successors”