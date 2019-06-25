BIC attends the PetrochemWorks 2019 Golf Tournament kick-off event

BIC Alliance attended PetrochemWorks 2019 Golf Tournament kick-off event on June 24th at Top Golf Webster.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance visits with Bob Bradshaw of INEOS

Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance catches up with Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation’s  (CMEF) Kim Holden and Katon Duffey and Jennifer Wooddruff of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).  

Carla Thompson of Turner Industries gathers with BIC Alliance’s Laurie Tangedahl and Tommy Nipp of Houston Area Safety Council.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance enjoys TopGolf with Chad Burke and Dana Ramirez, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, David W. T King, INEOS, Marisela Contreras and Kaitlyn Conner, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.

Dr. Brenda Hellyer,  chancellor of San Jacinto College, talks with Dr. Dennis Brown, President of Lee College.

