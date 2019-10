BIC attended the OSHA Meet and Greet with guest Scott Ketcham of OSHA at the Houston Area Safety Council on October 23, 2019 in Pasadena, TX. Scott Ketcham is the Director of the Office of Construction for OSHA.

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next