BIC Attends the LCA and LCIA Baton Rouge Reverse Trade Show 2019

BIC visits with Alliance Safety Council, American Covers, Louisiana Chemical Dismantling (LCDC) and more at the LCA and LCIA Baton Rouge Reverse Trade Show.

Brooke Bullion with Alliance Safety Council, Kelli Caswell with BIC Alliance and Nick Verdigets with Alliance Safety Council

Haley Hammonds with American Covers and Kelli Caswell with BIC Alliance

Kelli Caswell with BIC Alliance, Barry Guidry with Be'ton, LLC and Angelle Jeansonne with Superheat

Karl Lebeouf and Vincent Eid with Louisiana Chemical Dismantling (LCDC), Kelli Caswell with BIC Alliance and Sal Castaneda with Louisiana Chemical Dismantling (LCDC)

Lisa Pulizzano with Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA), Kelli Caswell with BIC Alliance and Evan Mativi with OneSource EHS

Ryan O'Gwynn with TNT Crane & Rigging and Kelli Caswell with BIC Alliance