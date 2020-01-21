BIC attends the GCI Expo

1 of 7
Kevin Jennings of Quala visits with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Amos Pettry of Quala to discuss their industrial services division.
Joe Chaisson, Eric Fontenot and Zach Hamilton of Tiger Industrial welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to their booth at the GCI Expo.
Byron Courville and Norris Gros of Ohmstede meet with Katie McMurdy and Lin Hinds of Bullard at the GCI Expo.
Marci Davis and Bryan Arceneaux of Climax Portable Machining & Tools talk about how they can partner with Sarah LeBlanc of Chevrolet, Garrett Claus of Helix Resources and Heath Grossi of Vital Rentals.
Gordon Newell of Axios Industrial Maintenance stops by ParFab Companies booth to chat with Christina Waller.
Christina Waller of ParFab Co. welcomes Chris Morgan of Superior Plant Rentals to her booth at the GCI Expo.
Henry Curtis of Space City Services stops by the booth to learn about portable machining from Chris Morgan of Superior Plant Rentals.