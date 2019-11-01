BIC Attends the Bay Area Council's Annual Scouts Honor Golf Tournament

The Bay Area Council hosted its annual Scouts Honor Golf Tournament at Magnolia Creek Golf Club in League City, TX on November 1st, 2019.

Brian Cudd of Legend Energy Advisors, David Wright of Mustang CAT and Vince Means of Wood. prepare to tee-off for the Bay Area Council’s annual Scouts Honor Golf Challenge.

Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services, left, and Cory Moss with Valero, participate in the Bay Area Council’s annual Scouts Honor Golf Challenge.

From left, Belinda Delcomyn of Pro-Surve, James “Chezo” Cesarini of Pro-Surve, Charlie Tinsley of Boy Scouts of America Bay Area Council and Stephanie Simek of Pro-Surve welcome participants to the Bay Area Council’s annual Scouts Honor Golf Challenge at Magnolia Creek Golf Club in League City, TX.

