BIC attends the ABC Membership Breakfast

ABC has added Greater Houston Chapter member Terry Buza of Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. to the Beam Club Hall of Fame level. To reach the Hall of Fame level of the Beam Club, ABC members must recruit between 50 and 99 new members.

From Left to Right, Terry Buza, Director of Health, Safety & Environment, Slack & Co Contracting, Inc, Leslie Ordonez, BIC Alliance and Jim Slack, Jr., President, Slack & Co Contracting, Inc.