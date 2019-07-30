BIC attends the ABC Membership Breakfast

BIC attended the ABC Membership Breakfast at the Houston Marriott Westchase on July 26, 2019
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance visits with John Derrick, President, Total Boiler & Mechanical, Joe Olivarez, Construction Manager, Total Boiler & Mechanical and Pete Goggin, Project Manager, Total Boiler & Mechanical
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance is welcomed by 2019 ABC Greater Houston Chairman Brandon Mabile of Performance Contractors, Inc.
ABC has added Greater Houston Chapter member Terry Buza of Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. to the Beam Club Hall of Fame level. To reach the Hall of Fame level of the Beam Club, ABC members must recruit between 50 and 99 new members.
From Left to Right, Terry Buza, Director of Health, Safety & Environment, Slack & Co Contracting, Inc, Leslie Ordonez, BIC Alliance and Jim Slack, Jr., President, Slack & Co Contracting, Inc.
Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) of Greater Houston presented the Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) awards at the July ABC Membership Breakfast. Cherry Demolition was awarded the STEP Diamond Award.
David Casas, Business Development, Cherry Companies and Audra Bateman Athey, HR Director, Cherry Companies