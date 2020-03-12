BIC attends SynGas 2020

Taylor Tribble with Axis Mechanical Group and Kevin Hammer with Cherokee Nitrogen LLC.

Sharing a moment in the Turn2 booth are Maurice LeBlanc and Andy Vincent with Turn2 along with Chris Schiller with Gulf Coast Solutions and Greg Miller with BIC Alliance.

Sean Lilly and Kente Winrow with Sulzer visit with Laurie Tangedahl with the BIC Alliance.

Christian Chanel and Jonathan Camp with Tube Tech greet Laurie Tangedahl with the BIC Alliance.

Cory Walker with USA DeBusk shows off his back cover in BIC Magazine to James Vallo with Catalyst Trading Company at the SynGas Show in Memphis.

Cust-O-Fab welcomes Hex Technology and Repcon to their booth. From left to right, Scott Hamilton, Hex Technology, Rayford Conerly, Repcon, Raquel Clark, Cust-O-Fab, Keith Frye, Cust-O-Fab.

