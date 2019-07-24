BIC Attends the 2019 Science Teachers and Industry Workshop

“Teaching teachers about Chemicals and the Environment” to benefit teachers and students.
Each year, the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) and the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) are proud to host an annual Science Teachers and Industry (STI) Workshop. The STI Workshop provides Texas science teachers in grades 5-12 with educational information about the chemical manufacturing industry and its impact on the environment and the surrounding communities. This valuable insight helps the teachers positively influence their instruction to hundreds of students each year. With outstanding leadership from the TCC Outreach Committee and our partnership with the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE), the 2019 STI Workshop had a great turnout of science teachers, with very positive feedback from all participants.
Some of the Sessions presented to the teachers are- Properties of Plastics and Plastics Recycling, Chemical Industry Overview, Regulatory Toxicology 101, Parts per Million, Air Quality & Industry, Texas Stream monitoring and Emergency Response Career Opportunities in the Industry , along with this year’s field trips to Lubrizol Deer Park and the Gulf Coast Authority
Teachers tour the Gulf Coast Authority
BIC tours Lubrizol along with the teachers at the STI Workshop. Amanda Wilkerson and Leslie Ordonez- BIC, Sarah Arroyo- Lubrizol and Melissa Wolkenhauer- BIC
Teachers learn about the properties of plastics and recycling
Panelists discuss Career Opportunities in Industry with the teachers, moderated by Leslie Herbst
Panelist for Career Opportunities in Industry. Brandon Mabile- Performance Contractors, Dani Grant- Noltex, Carol Dillon- Goose Creek ISD, Veronica Lawrence- ProjectGRAD and Jerry Pearce- San Jacinto Community College
John Koegel – STI Workshop Chairman (right) along with Lisa Felske – Harris county Department of Education, hosts of the STI Workshop (center ) , visit with Daniel Sefcik, science teacher at CySprings
John Koegel- (Left) and Leslie Herbst (center) welcome last year attendee Eowyn Johnson (center) with LaPorte ISD and the recipient of the 2018 STI Teacher of the Year Award
Lisa Felske- with HCDE (left) presents Eowyn Johnson –LaPorte ISD (right) with the 2018 Teacher of the Year Award
Eowyn Johnson of LaPorte ISD and the 2018 Teacher of the Year Award addresses fellow teachers about how she implemented what she learned from the 2018 STI Workshop in her classroom
Teachers from various school districts complete the workshop and are ready to bring back their knowledge to the classroom.
Time for Raffle prizes at the STI Workshop!
The Texas Chemical Outreach Committee wraps up another successful year for Science Teachers and Industry Workshop. Heather Matthews- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, John Koegel- Arkema, Laurie Tangedahl – BIC Alliance, Lisa Felske- HCDE and Eileen Rangel- Texas United Management Corp.