BIC Attends the 2019 Science Teachers and Industry Workshop

“Teaching teachers about Chemicals and the Environment” to benefit teachers and students.

Each year, the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) and the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) are proud to host an annual Science Teachers and Industry (STI) Workshop. The STI Workshop provides Texas science teachers in grades 5-12 with educational information about the chemical manufacturing industry and its impact on the environment and the surrounding communities. This valuable insight helps the teachers positively influence their instruction to hundreds of students each year. With outstanding leadership from the TCC Outreach Committee and our partnership with the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE), the 2019 STI Workshop had a great turnout of science teachers, with very positive feedback from all participants.

Some of the Sessions presented to the teachers are- Properties of Plastics and Plastics Recycling, Chemical Industry Overview, Regulatory Toxicology 101, Parts per Million, Air Quality & Industry, Texas Stream monitoring and Emergency Response Career Opportunities in the Industry , along with this year’s field trips to Lubrizol Deer Park and the Gulf Coast Authority