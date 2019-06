BIC attends the 2019 Delaware City Refining Golf Fundraiser at the Dupont Country Club in Wilmington, DE. The golf outing is one of several charitable initiatives undertaken by some of the plant's 550 workers since the refinery reopened in 2011.

× Expand From left to right: Michael Shepherd, Delaware City Refining, Greg Saylor, AMACS, Ron Mayers, AMACS, JP Connelly, Monroe Energy.