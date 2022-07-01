BIC Attends Schafer's Industry Night

×

1 of 3

Schafers SC1.jpg

Russ Williams and Danny Roznovsky to the left and Keith Adams to the far right of Sparkling Clear welcome Philip Vincent of Vapor Point and Jeff Cline of Rain for Rent to Schafer’s Industry Night.

×

2 of 3

Schafers SC2.jpg

Darryl Ramsaywak a Global Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental (HSSE) Leader, Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear and Dave Godfrey of Mactech On-Site enjoy Thursday night at Schafer’s in Clear Lake Shores.

×

3 of 3

Schafers SC3.jpg

Russ Williams, Danny Roznovsky, and Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear host Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to Industry Night sponsored by Sparkling Clear. 

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)