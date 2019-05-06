BIC attends RefComm Galveston

BIC Alliance attended RefComm Galveston held at the Moody Gardens Convention Center April 30th - May 2nd.
We thank the lovely ladies of RefComm Galveston for putting on such a great event Nan Loots, Lindsay Hilton, Marleu Stockenberg, Becky Peterson, and Monica Zikusooka.
Chris Hladky of Suncor visits with Fransisco Arrieta and Zevin Korpus of DD Technology at RefComm.
Diego Rojas, Alan Winegarden, David Burke, and Clyde Williamson of AltairStrickland welcome Kelli Hefner of BIC Alliance to their booth.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance meets with Jimmy Foret of Turnaround Welding Services at RefComm.
Claudio Hormazabal Espinoza of ENAP visits Greg Whitaker of BHI Energy at RefComm.
Jerry McBride of Apache Industrial Services welcomes Gary Soileau of PBF Chalumet and Wesley Broussard of Thermbond Refractory Solutions to his booth.
Terry Quinn of CTI Industries explains heat exchanger restoration to Jing Liang and Jacob Sexton of Marathon Petroleum and Kevin Shugrue of CTI Industries.
Cory Walker, Gabby McClanahan, and Marshall Douglas of USA Debusk welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to their booth at the Welcome Reception of RefComm Galveston.
Carlos Pardo of Sulzer Tower Services meets with Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance with Francisco Comegna of Sulzer Tower Services at the Welcome Reception of RefComm Galveston.